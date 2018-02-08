McLaren is delighted to announce a multi-faceted, long-term partnership with Dell Technologies, the world’s largest privately-controlled technology company.

Dell Technologies, which consists of seven global brands – Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, Secureworks, Virtustream and VMware – will bring its deep technology expertise to all McLaren Technology Group companies, including McLaren Racing and McLaren Applied Technologies, as well as benefitting McLaren’s esports programme, World’s Fastest Gamer.

The McLaren Technology Group has just completed the first part of its IT transformation journey towards a high-performing hybrid cloud capability. This includes a modern, agile, automated, performant and highly available set of data centre services, using Dell EMC compute, storage, and infrastructure management software.

The partnership will seamlessly integrate Dell Technologies’ wide-ranging platform of solutions into McLaren’s day-to-day operations, including support for design and manufacturing, trackside operations, telemetry, safety-critical ecosystems, storage, esports and simulation, fan engagement and guest experience.

McLaren and Dell Technologies intend to collaborate on future projects in the areas of security, cloud, digital and workplace transformation technologies, with scope for technical innovation not only within the two organisations but also the wider industry.

Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren Technology Group, commented:

"McLaren’s agreement with Dell Technologies expands beyond the traditional sponsorship model. We are like-minded organisations led by the key principles of technical innovation and human progress at the cutting-edge of data-driven technology.

"Formula 1 is a relentless environment, and partnering with Dell Technologies provides us with class-leading capabilities and support to drive invaluable efficiencies that will enable McLaren to perform at the highest possible level across our entire business operations. We are especially excited about the future possibilities that will arise within McLaren Applied Technologies, an area of our business that is growing fast and offers huge potential.

"This announcement is a further statement that McLaren has strong ambitions as we strive to take an important leap in performance both on-track and off it. Dell Technologies is the perfect partner and our two brands share the same ethos, which will propel us towards our business objectives for 2018 and beyond."

Jeremy Burton, Chief Marketing Officer, Dell Technologies, commented:

"Dell Technologies’ relationship with McLaren builds upon a shared heritage of innovation, engineering excellence and high performance. Over the past few years, McLaren’s rich history in motorsports has given rise to a more diverse and ambitious organisation that we’re excited to partner with.

"Our partnership is expansive, enabling us to showcase our Dell Technologies portfolio from consumer gaming and esports to the enterprise edge, data centre and cloud.

"We look forward to playing a transformative role within every facet of the McLaren Group, both trackside and at the McLaren Technology Centre. It is the first time we have partnered as Dell Technologies in a global commercial agreement of this nature, and we look forward to a long-term collaboration."