Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - McLaren and BP Castrol confirm technical collaboration

An important step


10 February 2017 - 12h48, by Olivier Ferret 

McLaren is pleased to confirm it has joined forces with BP and Castrol for the provision of Formula 1 fuels and lubricant technology as well as the supply of products for McLaren Automotive, the renowned British manufacturer of luxury sports and supercars.

BP is already working with McLaren Applied Technologies, the fast-growing technology arm of the McLaren Technology Group that works to improve lives and solve crucial business performance challenges.

In the fierce proving ground of Formula 1, BP is supplying a range of performance lubricants for Honda’s Internal Combustion Engine (ICE). The team will also benefit from Castrol’s high-performance lubricants and greases that will be used in the team’s Mazak-powered machine shop and dynamic chassis rig.

Jonathan Neale, chief operating officer, McLaren Technology Group, said:

"This agreement between McLaren, BP and Castrol is between brands who both share a long-standing and well-recognised passion for innovation in all we do. Our McLaren-Honda team provides a global platform for Castrol to supply bespoke advanced lubricant technology."

Mike Flewitt, chief executive officer, McLaren Automotive, said:

"The partnership between McLaren Automotive and Castrol is an important step in our journey to deliver the highest levels of performance and efficiency from the engines in our Sports and Super car ranges. Not only will the lubricants provided by Castrol play a wide-ranging role in delivering the efficiencies across our existing cars, but our future engine generations as well."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1