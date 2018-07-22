Logo
F1 - McLaren admits interest in Sainz

"We could be interested in him"


22 July 2018 - 10h50, by GMM 

McLaren has admitted it considers Carlos Sainz as a potential team driver for 2019.

Fernando Alonso’s current teammate, Stoffel Vandoorne, has been the slowest driver all weekend at Hockenheim.

Alonso defended the Belgian.

"I don’t think it should damage his reputation," said the Spaniard.

"It was the same at Silverstone — there is something wrong with his car."

Nevertheless, the Sainz rumours are there.

It would mean McLaren could line up in 2019 with an all-Spanish driver lineup.

"Carlos Sainz is a great driver and we could be interested in him," McLaren boss Zak Brown admitted.

Asked if the all-Spanish lineup would be an issue, he answered: "From the commercial point of view, it would be good for us.

"For the sponsors, the important thing is that we have the best two drivers available."

Sainz, though, was not commenting on the McLaren rumours.

"I never listen to rumours," he told Marca.

"But I am used to talking about my future at this time of the year and I tell you that I want to sign a contract of at least two years," Sainz added.

Meanwhile, Marca newspaper reported that current Force India driver Sergio Perez could be set to switch to Haas for 2019.


