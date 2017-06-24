Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - McLaren admits Sainz ’an option’ for 2018

"Everyone in this paddock is an option"


24 June 2017 - 11h10, by GMM 

McLaren is not ruling out a move to the British team for Carlos Sainz in 2018.

The impressive Spaniard has often been linked with a departure from Toro Rosso, but until now Red Bull has insisted he honour his contract until 2019.

But when asked about the 22-year-old, McLaren boss Eric Boullier said in Baku: "I know him and I like him.

"Everyone in this paddock is an option," he told Spain’s AS newspaper.

Stoffel Vandoorne is under contract at McLaren for 2018, but speculation is rife that Fernando Alonso will depart.

Boullier admitted Sainz’s existing contract could be an issue.

"You have to look at the contracts and if he is free, but I like Carlos and he’s an option, yes," said the Frenchman.

"Saying that, we want to keep Fernando and we hope he continues with us, to be the champion we want, and we also believe in Stoffel," he added. "Those are our real options."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (681 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1