Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - McLaren-Renault to benefit both sides in 2018 - Prost

"The Renault engine is probably not the best, but..."


28 September 2017 - 09h50, by GMM 

Alain Prost thinks the new McLaren-Renault alliance for 2018 will help both parties.

It was finally confirmed a fortnight ago in Singapore that McLaren and Honda are splitting, with the British team tying up with Renault instead.

Prost, who is a Renault advisor, says he sympathises with Honda’s struggle.

"Quite honestly, even Renault - the pioneer of the V6 turbo - did not arrive with an exceptional power unit," he told France’s Auto Hebdo.

"And even after four season it is not at the level of Mercedes," added Prost, the quadruple world champion and former McLaren driver.

The F1 legend joins those who are surprised that the McLaren-Honda relationship did not work.

"They (McLaren) are in their fifth season without victory and certainly believed that in relaunching the Honda partnership they would quickly relive their best moments from the past," said Prost.

"Especially with that third big name in the mix, Fernando Alonso, who is also in a hurry to win again."

Now, there will be pressure on the brand new McLaren-Renault partnership, which Prost thinks will be good for both sides.

"The Renault engine is probably not the best, but it is getting there and will be missing very little next year against the Mercedes. And that little amount can be offset by some other aspects that contribute to performance," he said.

"And McLaren, who know very well the ups and downs of this discipline as well, will also bring a lot to Renault," added Prost.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Thursday (513 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Race (552 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Pre-race (275 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Saturday (593 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Race (427 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Pre-race (164 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Saturday (620 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Friday (633 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1