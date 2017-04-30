McLaren and Mercedes have denied claims they are teaming up for 2018.

Amid the Honda performance crisis, rumours are sweeping the Sochi paddock that a deal for a reunion of the old McLaren-Mercedes partnership is in the works.

The rumour was proudly announced by former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan, to which McLaren team boss Eric Boullier replied: "I can only say that Eddie is wrong."

Stoffel Vandoorne was also asked about the rumour in Russia, but a McLaren PR spokesperson intervened to declare: "Next question."

And Mercedes’ Toto Wolff is quoted by Italy’s Autosprint: "Honda and McLaren are two famous and historical brands, and they don’t need us.

"I’m sure they will be able to get out of their situation together."

Nonetheless, it is clear that the missing piece at McLaren in 2017 is the engine.

Fernando Alonso said in Sochi: "I like the way the car behaves in the corners, and the new cars suit my style. I would like to think that with a normal engine we could be fighting with the leaders."