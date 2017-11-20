Logo
F1 - Mayor says Sao Paulo not losing grand prix

"There was nothing except speculation"


20 November 2017 - 15h04, by GMM 

Sao Paulo mayor Joao Doria has dismissed as "speculation" reoprts Interlagos is set to lose the Brazilian grand prix.

A cloud was already over the race’s future even before a spate of violent robbery incidents marred the recent 2017 edition.

But after that, the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper claimed Florianopolis had been earmarked as a potential alternative venue for the Brazilian grand prix.

"There was nothing except speculation," Sao Paulo mayor Doria told Brazil’s Globo.

"We are contracted with the FIA and Liberty until 2020," he insisted.

"And we hope it will continue for another five, ten years after Interlagos is privatised," Doria added.

"Sao Paulo is the largest centre and tourist and business destination in Latin America," he explained. "Without any disrespect to Florianopolis or any other Brazilian city, Sao Paulo is as important to F1 as F1 is to the city."



