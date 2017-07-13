Copenhagen is not yet backing plans for a F1 street race in the Danish capital.

We reported recently that Danish businessman Lars Seier Christensen met with F1 owner Liberty Media about a potential deal, with a circuit to be devised by Hermann Tilke.

However, Copenhagen’s Lord Mayor Frank Jensen said: "We first must look at how a F1 race is run and how it will affect daily life in Copenhagen.

"This is necessary before we decide whether we - the municipality - can support the project," he told BT newspaper.