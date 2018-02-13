Arden International today announce that leading European FIA Formula 3 driver Maximilian Günther has moved a step closer to his Formula 1 path by graduating into FIA Formula 2 for 2018 with British based powerhouse team Arden International.

Maximilian joins previously announced fellow Arden International driver Nirei Fukuzumi, a leading Honda Formula Dream Project driver with a strong pedigree in the GP3 Series.

Arden International Team Manager, Kenny Kirwan, says “We are delighted to welcome Maxi into the team. He has been extremely competitive and consistent in European FIA Formula 3 over the past number of years. Together with Nirei, we believe that we will start the season with one of the strongest and most consistent rookie driver pairings in the FIA Formula 2 Championship.”

Maximilian Günther 2018 FIA Formula 2 Driver with Arden International, says: “I’m absolutely ready to take the next step and can’t wait to go up against the World’s best young drivers. I know that this move will be successful with the backing of Arden’s experienced team. Many thanks also to my partners and sponsors, who are supporting me as I progress.”