Citroën Racing boss Yves Matton says there are no plans for Sebastien Loeb to make a competitive return to the WRC after he tests the squad’s C3 World Rally Car next month.

It was announced yesterday that nine-time world champion Loeb would test the car for one day on asphalt as part of a co-operation between PSA Group brands Peugeot and Citroën.

But last night, on the eve of Neste Rally Finland, Matton denied that Loeb’s test might lead to a comeback to the manufacturer with whom he scored 78 rally wins and nine world titles.

"There are no plans for him to be able to drive the car in competition," Matton told wrc.com.

"For the moment it is out of curiosity. He’s interested to drive all sorts of motorsport vehicles. It’s in our common interest to do something. He was keen to drive the new C3 and for us it is also interesting to have one more [driver’s] feedback on the car."

Matton also revealed more about the test, which will come before the championship's next round, ADAC Rallye Deutschland.

"It will in the first week in August, before Germany. The idea, if we were to do an asphalt test with him, was to try and do it before Germany. With his level of experience he can maybe confirm or give us some new ideas. Maybe he can find something that would be interesting," he said.