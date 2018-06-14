Logo
F1 - Matthew Harman strengthens Renault F1 design team

"We are delighted to have attracted someone of Matthew’s calibre"


14 June 2018 - 12h58, by Olivier Ferret 

Renault Sport Formula One Team is pleased to announce a strengthening of its design team as it looks to consolidate performance in the FIA Formula One World Championship.

Matthew Harman is joining Renault Sport Formula One Team from 1 September 2018 and will start as Deputy Chief Designer, assisting Chief Designer Martin Tolliday in the design of future cars.

Matthew brings a wealth of motorsport experience, most recently from his years at Mercedes AMG F1, where he served as Head of Powertrain Integration and Transmission Design. In this role he ensured seamless integration between the power unit, transmission and chassis.

Cyril Abiteboul, managing director, Renault Sport Racing

“Over the past three years Bob Bell has been leading the charge for the team to reinforce its technical line-up. We are delighted to have attracted someone of Matthew’s calibre to enable the team to anticipate on the design cycle of future cars, a crucial benefit, something we are currently missing since the team’s acquisition and that will become even more important with the upcoming changes planned for 2021.”


