Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Matsushita to test for the Sauber F1 Team at the Hungaroring

"I am pleased that Nobuharu has this great opportunity"


24 July 2017 - 11h48, by Olivier Ferret 

Sauber announced that Nobuharu Matsushita will be driving in the Sauber C36-Ferrari at the second in-season test at Hungaroring following the Hungarian Grand Prix from the 1st – 2nd of August 2017.

The 23-year-old Japanese started his racing career in karting at the age of four, and competed in various single-seater championships in Asia. Since 2015, Matsushita has been competing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship (former GP2 Series) with ART Grand Prix. Matsushita is currently running in P7 in the overall ranking of the season, with one victory in his pocket.

During the second in-season test at the Hungaroring, Gustav Malja will test the Sauber C36-Ferrari on day one, while Nobuharu Matsushita will take over the cockpit on day two.

Nobuharu Matsushita

“When I was four years old, I was fascinated by Michael Schumacher, watching him racing in Formula 1. Since then my dream was to become a Formula 1 driver. I am very excited about my first Formula 1 test and I am really looking forward to driving the Sauber C36-Ferrari at the Hungaroring – it is a great opportunity for me. I hope it will be a productive day for the team as well as for myself, so that I can learn as much as possible. I would like to thank the Sauber F1 Team for making this happen.”

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal

“I am pleased that Nobuharu has this great opportunity. He deserves the experience of his first test in a Formula 1 car. Ever since his debut in Formula 2 with ART Grand Prix, I have been following his progress closely, and have watched him advance his performance from year to year. With this Formula 1 test, he comes one step closer to his dream of becoming an F1 driver one day.“



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Thursday (410 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Friday (805 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Thursday (556 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1