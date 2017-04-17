Felipe Massa has warned Max Verstappen to "be careful" with comments he makes to the media.

After complaining that the Williams veteran spoiled his qualifying lap in Bahrain, youngster Verstappen said he would not be seeking Massa out for talks.

"He is Brazilian, so there is not much to talk about," Dutchman Verstappen was quoted as saying.

But after hearing about Verstappen’s comments, Massa said he sought the teenager out for talks.

"I told him ’Be careful with what you say, because you still need to go to Brazil to race there. Be careful what you say’.

"For sure it’s wasn’t right to talk about Brazilians without knowing what he’s talking about," Massa told UOL Esporte.

The war of words between Massa and Verstappen actually dates back to Monaco two years ago, when the 35-year-old Brazilian suggested the youngster is "dangerous".

Massa said he also did not appreciate Verstappen’s complaints about his driving in Bahrain qualifying.

"I didn’t even stop him," Massa insisted. "Maybe I was the scapegoat because he couldn’t get ahead of his teammate, so someone had to be to blame.

"It was the same between me and Hulkenberg, but did you see one complaining about the other?"