F1 - Massa wants to stay at Williams

"At the moment, I see no reason why I should not be in F1"


14 July 2017 - 13h15, by GMM 

Felipe Massa says he is happy to stay at Williams in 2018.

This year, the British team pulled the Brazilian out of his brief retirement to replace Mercedes-bound Valtteri Bottas.

Team boss Claire Williams said recently she can imagine Massa, 36, staying next year.

"At the moment, I see no reason why I should not be in formula one next year," Massa said at Silverstone.

"I like the new cars and I’m doing a good job. If Williams wants me, I’ll be here. But of course you can never be sure before the contract is signed," he added.

However, Massa said that if he has to accept a move into a less competitive team, he will return once again to retirement.

"If I do not get the right car, I’ll stop," he confirmed.



