Felipe Massa has admitted that former Mercedes chief Paddy Lowe is heading to Williams.

Actually, Lowe’s move is an open paddock secret, but it has not been officially announced by the team amid reports his actual role and potential team shareholding has not been fully agreed.

Williams driver Massa told Brazil’s Globo: "I don’t know when he will start work. I thought it would be March 1, but I haven’t seen him yet.

"What I can say is that he will be very important for the team," he added.