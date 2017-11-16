Logo
F1 - Massa to accept FIA role

"I invited him"


16 November 2017 - 11h38, by GMM 

The soon-to-be-retired Felipe Massa is set to take on an FIA role in the future.

Waldner Bernardo, president of Brazil’s automobile federation, has confirmed local reports that suggest the departing Williams driver will represent Brazil at the World Motor Sport Council.

"Normally the (federation) president nominates himself to be part of the World Council," Bernardo told Globo.

"But I understand that Felipe Massa might be more useful than I am at the FIA.

"I invited him and on Tuesday, before going to Europe, he called me to say he had talked to his father, his friends, and understood that he could do something more for the sport," he added.



