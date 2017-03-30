Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Massa tips Stroll to improve in 2017

"I remember when I was 18 and the mistakes I was making"


30 March 2017 - 17h13, by GMM 

Felipe Massa has tipped his rookie teammate Lance Stroll to bounce back after a tough start to the teenager’s F1 career.

Having secured his Williams debut amid suggestions of being a wealthy ’pay driver’, 18-year-old Stroll had a difficult winter with F1’s much faster cars for 2017 and then more troubles in the season opener in Melbourne.

But 35-year-old Massa, whose own F1 debut season at the age of 21 was similarly less than smooth, said he is doing what he can to help Stroll adjust.

"He’s 18," the Williams driver told Brazilian broadcaster Sportv. "I remember when I was 18 and the mistakes I was making.

"Eventually you find out that you just needed time. For sure he will improve during the championship," Massa added.

"He has ended up not having a great start, including what happened in testing. But he has to have patience and time.

"I’m passing on all the information to him, everything I see, to help him learn and to understand. I’ve known him since he was 8 years old," Massa added.

"So I have all the affection to help him to develop and have a strong partnership during the season," Massa said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Race (448 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Pre-race (287 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Saturday (602 photos)
Photos - 2017 F1 drivers portraits and helmets
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Friday (663 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Thursday (498 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Wednesday (161 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (10/03) (293 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (09/03) (368 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (08/03) (389 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1