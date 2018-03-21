Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Massa thinks Mercedes could win again

"A driver is not able to hide that well"


21 March 2018 - 12h15, by GMM 

Felipe Massa suspects Mercedes will dominate in 2018.

After Barcelona testing, while many believe Mercedes has its nose in front, the conventional wisdom is that Red Bull and Ferrari could make it a close fight.

Massa told Corriere della Sera: "That would be nice. But I fear it will not happen.

"Many things are said in the pre-season and then the races are different. And for now Mercedes has not shown anything.

"So when you’re Mercedes and you win so much, you cannot fail to be the favourite. You can also see from Hamilton and Bottas’ faces that they are more than satisfied.

"A driver is not able to hide that well," the newly retired Brazilian driver smiled.

Massa therefore thinks that while Ferrari has improved in the last few years, the Italian team is "still missing something" in order to be the favourite.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - The new Mercedes AMG GT R safety car
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 09/03 (289 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 08/03 (450 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 07/03 (577 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 06/03 (380 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 01/03 (305 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 28/02 (154 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 27/02 (413 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 26/02 (496 photos)
Photos - Toro Rosso STR13 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1