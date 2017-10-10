Dr Helmut Marko thinks Felipe Massa should retire.

The rebuke comes after the lapped Fernando Alonso and Massa, the Brazilian F1 veteran, held up Max Verstappen in the closing stages of the Dutchman’s pursuit of Suzuka winner Lewis Hamilton.

"Max had the pace to attack Hamilton," Marko, the Red Bull official, told ORF broadcaster.

"It cannot be that when the leaders approach you only move over after so many corners. Without the episode we would have had an exciting end.

"It would be better if Massa retires," the Austrian added.