F1 - Massa sees Schumacher-like mentor role

"Maybe I can give Lance some tips that I got from Michael"


30 April 2017 - 13h10, by GMM 

Felipe Massa says his new de-facto role as Lance Stroll’s mentor reminds him of the past.

Over a decade ago, the then young Brazilian looked up to the great Michael Schumacher at Ferrari.

Now, it is the 36-year-old Massa who is mentoring teenage rookie Lance Stroll at Williams.

"My relationship with Lance reminds me of my relationship with Michael," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

"But I remember I asked him (Schumacher) more questions than I got answers," Massa smiled. "Michael gave me a lot of time.

"He was not always so happy when I was ahead of him," he added.

"But I saw him as a teacher. As a master. I had no problem asking him about every little thing. He told me a lot.

"Maybe I can give Lance some tips that I got from Michael."



