Felipe Massa is leaving the door open to staying in formula one even beyond the end of 2017.

Although emotional, the Brazilian seemed to be happily entering retirement after the 2016 season, as Williams replaced him with teen rookie Lance Stroll.

But Nico Rosberg’s sudden retirement and a complex turn of events means Massa, 35, is back.

As for 2018, he said: "If I can stay, if I feel fit and competitive, and I have good opportunities, perhaps I will stay."

At any rate, Massa was always going to continue racing in 2017, having even recently tested Jaguar’s Formula E car.

"Formula E was an option. But I had not made a decision. I have no idea what will happen after 2017.

"I’ve read that I have a (Formula E) contract, but I have nothing to be honest," Massa is quoted by Speed Week.

"The test was a nice feeling. Of course it was something quite different from what we have here, a completely different car, a completely different mentality in so many ways," he added.