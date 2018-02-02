Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Massa laments end of Brazilian F1 drivers

"My country is an integral part of F1"


2 February 2018 - 08h01, by GMM 

Felipe Massa says he is "disappointed" that his retirement means there are no more Brazilians on the F1 grid.

"Of course I am," he told France’s Auto Hebdo.

"My country is an integral part of F1 with drivers like Senna, Piquet and Fittipaldi and I am honoured to have been a part of that," said the former Ferrari and Williams driver.

"What worries me is that there is no sign that another driver will come any time soon. The economic situation in Brazil plays a role, but it is not the only problem."

Massa said another problem is the motor racing structure in Brazil, where young drivers are no longer nurtured.

"There is nothing that prepares them to go from karting to single seaters and no national series that can prepare them for Europe, which remains the place that offers the most opportunities to progress," he said.

"Today, when I see Formula 4 in many countries, I think Brazil needs such a championship.

"We have a new president of the Brazilian automobile federation, so I really hope he will give a new impetus to do something for young people," added Massa.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1