Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Massa interested in Liberty Media role

"If I can help, and they are interested in my help..."


20 October 2017 - 14h16, by GMM 

Felipe Massa says he would be interested in a role with Liberty Media once his F1 career ends.

After 16 seasons on the grid, the 36-year-old is fighting for his Williams cockpit against 2018 contenders Robert Kubica, Paul di Resta and Pascal Wehrlein.

Although he retired at the end of last season only to surprisingly return, Massa seems unhappy his place is now in doubt.

"I have nothing to say," the Brazilian said when asked about Kubica and di Resta’s ’shootout’ test in Hungary last week.

"I’m focused solely on my job."

Many in the paddock believe Williams has already decided to oust Massa. The driver said he is simply waiting for the British team’s decision.

"There were no new negotiations," he said.

"Of course, when I talk with the team I state my position clearly, but I think they know perfectly well what I can do. From my side I’m sure that they need me."

Massa said he is hoping for Williams’ decision before his home race in Sao Paulo early next month.

His departure would also mean that there are no Brazilians on the 2018 grid.

"Of course it would be bad because Brazilians love formula one and they want to cheer for their driver. But let’s see how things develop," he said.

If he does retire from F1, Massa has been linked with a move to Formula E.

But he was also asked if he might be interested in a consultancy role with F1 owner Liberty Media.

"If I can help, and they are interested in my help, then of course we can talk," he said in Austin.

"But at the moment I am completely focused on racing, because it’s what I love most and what I’ve done all my life. But for the future, everything is possible."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 US GP - Thursday (531 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Race (647 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Pre-race (239 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Saturday (670 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Friday (748 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Saturday (645 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Friday (689 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1