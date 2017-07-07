Felipe Massa could stay in formula one beyond the end of this year.

That is the view of Williams deputy Claire Williams, after the veteran Brazilian declared this week that he is not ruling out yet another year in F1 for 2018.

Massa actually retired at the end of last year but was lured back to the British team after Valtteri Bottas got the call up to Mercedes.

So when asked if a new deal for Massa is on the cards for 2018, Williams said: "I see no reason why not.

"We are fortunate that Felipe decided to interrupt his retirement and return to the team, and this year he is working very well, scoring points and helping Lance (Stroll).

"Also with his experience, he has been very effective in discussing with Paddy Lowe how to improve the car. So if we talk about next year, firstly it will be his decision if he feels sufficiently motivated to continue," Williams added.