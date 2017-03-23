Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Massa confirms Williams ’competitive’

"We are not the best team, but..."


23 March 2017 - 09h18, by GMM 

Felipe Massa has confirmed the paddock perception that Williams looks set to be ’best of the rest’ behind F1’s top three teams early in 2017.

Many observers believe that Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull are clearly leading the field, with a gap then to the well-known British team Williams.

Brazilian driver Massa confirms: "I think testing for us was good.

"In fact after 2016 and how it went for Williams, I had a big concern about how it will be in 2017 especially with the big change in regulations," he told Globo.

"So I was not 100 per cent calm, especially because I decided last September that I would stop racing and so I was not very interested about how the car would be this year.

"I think Barcelona helped me to get an idea that we definitely have a competitive car," said Massa. "We are not the best team, but we can fight to be the third best team in the championship and fight for podiums."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Wednesday (161 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (10/03) (293 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (09/03) (368 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (08/03) (389 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (07/03) (378 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (02/03) (355 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (01/03) (536 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (28/02) (610 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (777 photos)
Photos - Red Bull RB13 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1