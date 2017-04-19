Logo
F1 - Massa accepts Verstappen apology

"To tell the truth, he was hot headed"


19 April 2017 - 11h12, by GMM 

Felipe Massa has called a close to the latest controversy surrounding Max Verstappen.

In Bahrain, the Dutch teenager hit out at Brazil as a nation following a qualifying run-in with Felipe Massa.

Massa responded angrily, and the Red Bull driver duly apologised via social media.

When asked about the apology, Massa said on Tuesday: "To tell the truth, he was hot headed and said things he should not have.

"But I get along really well with him, I have no problems with him and to be honest, I was only playing with him," Massa is quoted by Brazil’s Globo.

"And I think he understood, because he apologised and that’s the way it should have gone. He’s a cool guy, a great driver and I’m sure with age, he’s going to get better," the Williams driver added.



