F1 - Marko tips Vettel to beat Hamilton in 2017

"It’s a pleasure to watch him fight again"


12 April 2017 - 13h10, by GMM 

Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko has tipped his former protege Sebastian Vettel to win the 2017 world championship.

As head of the energy drink company’s driver programme, Marko brought the then teenaged Vettel into F1 a decade ago.

He went on to win all four of his world championships with Red Bull, but is now locked in a new battle to win a fifth wearing Ferrari red.

"It’s a pleasure to watch him fight again," Marko told Sport Bild, referring to Vettel’s new battle against Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

"I think he would have won the race in China if he did not have the bad luck with the safety car that came out at the wrong time."

If Vettel had won in Shanghai, the German would be clearly leading the world championship, and Marko thinks that’s an advantage the 29-year-old can keep throughout the season.

"If I had to choose between the two (Vettel and Hamilton), then I choose Vettel," said the Austrian.

"I know him, and I know how you can trust him when he has smelled blood. He is also more connected to his car and his team," Marko added.



