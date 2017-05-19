Logo
F1 - Marko rules out Le Mans for Red Bull

19 May 2017 - 14h25, by GMM 

Dr Helmut Marko says Red Bull will not be heading to Le Mans any time soon.

The energy drink company has two teams in F1 and been represented at the highest level of just about every series.

But Red Bull is conspicuously absent at Le Mans, the most famous endurance sports car race.

When asked if the brand might consider a foray in the world endurance championship, Red Bull official Marko answered: "No. We are concentrated on formula one.

"If you look at it, the costs are very high for the championship, but there’s only one race that matters or is covered," he told Spain’s El Confidencial.

When asked if Red Bull would even consider a major team sponsorship deal at Le Mans, he added: "No."

As for Red Bull’s plight in F1 this year, Marko insisted that the brand has not given up on the title despite clearly trailing Mercedes and Ferrari so far.

"No," he said, "otherwise we would not be making the effort that we are.

"But this power unit in formula one is not a normal engine," Marko continued. "So if your combustion system is better, the electrical part is better.

"After the first four races Ferrari seemed like the big favourite, but it seems that in Barcelona Mercedes took a big leap with the engine. You change the engine and ’bang!’, you take a big leap again," he said.



