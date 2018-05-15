Logo
F1 - Marko plays down Wehrlein to Toro Rosso rumour

"I don’t know where it comes from."


15 May 2018 - 10h40, by GMM 

Pascal Wehrlein is linked with a return to formula one.

After losing his Sauber seat, the Mercedes junior returned to the German touring car series DTM for 2018.

But a rumour says Red Bull is interested in signing up the 23-year-old to replace underperforming Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley.

Bild newspaper claims the matter was discussed at the Spanish grand prix last week during a rare visit to the paddock for Red Bull magnate Dietrich Mateschitz.

Dr Helmut Marko said of the rumour : "I don’t know where it comes from."



