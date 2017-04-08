Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Marko confirms meeting with Verstappen grandfather

"I took this step in Max’s interest"


8 April 2017 - 15h15, by GMM 

Dr Helmut Marko has confirmed reports he met with Max Verstappen’s grandfather.

Amid the latest media report about a club brawl, Frans Verstappen - who is the father of Max’s dad Jos - told De Telegraaf newspaper that he sought out a meeting with the Red Bull chief.

"I took this step in Max’s interest," Frans said, "because I fear for his career.

"The only thing I wanted to achieve was that Red Bull intervenes to protect Max from the constant misery caused by his father," he added.

Marko, boss of Red Bull’s driver programme, confirmed that the meeting took place.

He said: "I made it clear that Red Bull has a contract only with Max, and everything else that happens in the family is not our business."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Friday (529 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Thursday (386 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Race (448 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Pre-race (287 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Saturday (602 photos)
Photos - 2017 F1 drivers portraits and helmets
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Friday (663 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Thursday (498 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Wednesday (161 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1