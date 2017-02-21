Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Marko backs Brawn over DRS axe

"Everyone knows it’s artificial"


21 February 2017 - 11h55, by GMM 

Red Bull is backing calls for F1 to rid itself of the controversial ’DRS’ overtaking solution.

For the past several years, in a bid to boost the spectacle of the sport, F1 cars have been fitted with a moveable rear wing flap that helps a chasing driver to execute a successful overtaking move.

But as he arrived as formula one’s new sporting director recently, Ross Brawn indicated that the drag reduction system - DRS - could soon go.

"Everyone knows it’s artificial," he said. "We need to find purer solutions."

Now, Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko backs Brawn in arguing that artificial overtaking has not proved to be the answer for the F1 ’show’.

"With DRS, in a two-man fight, the front man is helpless," he told Auto Motor und Sport. "It’s not real overtaking."

Some, however, are worried that with the radical technical rule changes this year, the shorter braking distances could mean real overtaking becomes even rarer.

Marko doesn’t agree.

"Extreme braking is one of the most crucial abilities of the top drivers. When you look back in the history of formula one like Prost and Senna, it was often the race-defining moment," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Sauber C36 launch
Photos - Williams FW40 in details
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1