F1 - Marcin Budkowski to join Renault F1

As Executive Director


6 October 2017 - 06h40, by Olivier Ferret 

Renault Sport Racing announces the upcoming arrival of Marcin Budkowski at Enstone as Executive Director.

Marcin Budkowski will oversee all chassis development and production activities.

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director Renault Sport Racing:

“There have been a lot of positive changes these last few months at Renault Sport Racing with an accelerated expansion at Enstone, the restructuring of our engine deployment from Viry with the supply of two top customer teams for 2018, three titles in a row in an increasingly competitive Formula E championship and other motor racing categories, and the arrival of new strategic partners. All of this is happening in a context where the seasons are longer and more intense. It was clear that the Renault Sport Racing management structure needed reinforcing. Marcin’s mission will be to continue the strengthening of Enstone to enable Renault to join the top Formula 1 teams by 2020, through relying on the proven personnel of the likes of Bob Bell, Nick Chester and Rob White. Marcin’s arrival is excellent news and further proof of our determination to achieve our goals.”



