Former Ferrari junior Raffaele Marciello has called off his F1 dream.

After the 2015 season, the now 22-year-old Italian left Ferrari’s development ’academy’, through which he had worked with the Sauber team as well.

"He (Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene) did not deem me suitable for F1 and so it ended," Marciello said at the time.

He stayed in GP2 last year, finishing fourth overall, but Italiaracing now reports that Marciello is turning the page by switching to GT sports cars for 2017.

"I think it’s best not to be too focused on F1, perhaps missing other opportunities," he said.

"I’m still quite young and there are older drivers than me who are continuing to try, but I’m happy with my choice," Marciello added.