Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Marchionne to retire after 2018

His plans to begin his retirement from early 2019 remain on track


11 January 2017 - 09h36, by GMM 

Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne says he plans to retire after 2018.

The 64-year-old took control of Fiat over a decade ago, but his ascendance at Ferrari has been more recent in the wake of Luca di Montezemolo’s exit.

But Marchionne, an Italian Canadian, said in 2014 that he will "undoubtedly" retire after 2018.

And during a news conference in Detroit this week, he confirmed that his plans to begin his retirement from early 2019 remain on track.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Saturday (596 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1