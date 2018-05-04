Sergio Marchionne has delivered a more upbeat message about Ferrari’s future in formula one.

In recent weeks and months, the Ferrari president has been warning F1 owner Liberty Media that it may leave the series over disagreements about the 2021 rules.

But now Marchionne sounds more upbeat, particularly about the performance of Ferrari’s 2018 car.

"We are in a phenomenal condition with the car," he is quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"We were unlucky in Baku, but it is the most promising car since I’ve been here," Marchionne added.

"Both of our drivers are encouraged and there are still developments that will be seen later in the season. It is important for Ferrari to be the winner in F1," he said.

As for the post-2020 talks with Liberty, Marchionne appeared to step back from his F1 quit threat.

"What you have to bear in mind is that Ferrari will continue to race. It’s in our blood. We will continue to show our abilities," he said.

And referring to Liberty, Marchionne added: "I am encouraged by the change of attitude and we have enough to discuss. We will reach a conclusion by the end of the year."