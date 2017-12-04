Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Marchionne says Fiat quit threat ’serious’

"We have to find a solution for the sake of the sport"


4 December 2017 - 07h49, by GMM 

Sergio Marchionne has reiterated his threat to pull Ferrari out of F1 after 2020.

In fact, the Fiat CEO is now also threatening to withdraw Sauber’s newly announced Alfa Romeo sponsorship, over the dispute with Liberty Media about future rules.

"We are serious and need to find a solution, and I think Chase (Cary) understands that we cannot back down," Marchionne said.

Marchionne’s latest threat has curious timing, given that the new Alfa Romeo-Sauber partnership is being touted as a ’long term’ one.

"Such projects are always designed for the long term," confirmed Sauber team boss Frederic Vasseur.

But Marchionne said the deal is in fact only guaranteed for 2018, 2019 and 2020.

"The Alfa Romeo agreement with Sauber expires in 2020-2021," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport, "when Ferrari could go out of formula one.

"We have to find a solution for the sake of the sport. A compromise must be found."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Saturday (679 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1