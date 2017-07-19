Sergio Marchionne has called for "an immediate response" from Ferrari after the British grand prix.

In a speech to Ferrari staff, the team’s president was responding to the perception Mercedes has now clearly raced ahead in the battle for the 2017 title.

"I know you are the same team from Monte Carlo and the start of the season," said Marchionne.

"We cannot mourn this negative result but instead I expect an immediate reaction. We have always known our opponent was very strong and dominant for years.

"But I am convinced we will get back where we were."

However, former Renault boss and Italian Flavio Briatore is not convinced Ferrari can beat Mercedes this year.

"I say it with regret, but Ferrari maybe would have had a better chance if they had better exploited the problems of Mercedes from the first part of the season.

"Mercedes had its difficulties but has now reset," he added.

Finally, Ferrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene did not want to respond to Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda’s claim the Italian team caused its tyre problems at Silverstone by being too aggressive on strategy.

"Let Niki talk," said Arrivabene.