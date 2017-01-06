Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Manor to enter administration again

Manor did not comment


6 January 2017 - 11h42, by GMM 

Manor is once again facing the prospect of collapse, according to authoritative British media reports on Friday.

The well-connected Sky News, as well as the BBC, claim that despite owner Stephen Fitzpatrick hinting recently that a new buyer had been found, administrators are in fact set to be appointed as money runs out.

Manor did not comment.

But the BBC cited a source who informed that the team’s staff were told of the unfortunate news on Friday morning.

Both reports said UK insolvency experts FRP Advisory, who oversaw Manor’s period of administration and near collapse two years ago, would once again be appointed.

FRP also did not comment.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Saturday (596 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1