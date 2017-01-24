Embattled F1 backmarker Manor remains in talks with potential saviours.

That is the claim of a spokesperson for FRP, the company that is overseeing the team that has been placed into administration.

It is believed that if a buyer is not found in the remaining few days of January, Manor will close due to being unable to pay wages for February or fund testing in Barcelona late next month.

"Negotiations with interested parties will continue, while being aware that proper financial support is needed to participate in the tests and the start of the 2017 season," a spokesperson for the administrators is quoted by Italy’s Autosprint.

There are rumours of interest from Indonesia, while Autosprint claims contact between a group of Italian investors and Manor was made some months ago.