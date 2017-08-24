Logo
F1 - Manager hails Raikkonen’s Ferrari ’loyalty’

"Kimi has been a formidable team player for years"


24 August 2017 - 11h59, by GMM 

Kimi Raikkonen’s manager says the Finnish driver’s experience and loyalty has been rewarded by Ferrari.

Earlier this week, the Italian team said the contract of the 2007 world champion has been extended for 2018.

Many insiders see it as a precursor to a new deal for Sebastian Vettel, the de-facto ’number 1’ who openly favours keeping his friend Raikkonen as teammate.

But Raikkonen’s manager Steve Robertson told Turun Sanomat newspaper: "The extension of the contract shows how Ferrari appreciates the immense experience brought by Kimi and the harmony inside the team.

"Kimi has been a formidable team player for years and he was always loyal to Ferrari," he added.



