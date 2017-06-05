Logo
F1 - Malone, Mateschitz in ’secret’ F1 meeting

"We have to agree about a future-oriented but more efficient solution"


5 June 2017 - 10h54, by GMM 

Red Bull recently met in "secret" with F1’s new owner John Malone.

Malone is the US billionaire tycoon behind Liberty Media, who are now contemplating the future of the sport’s controversial engine regulations.

In recent days, Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko warned that if the current ’power unit’ regulations stay beyond 2020, the energy drink company will pull its two teams out of F1.

Now, Bild newspaper reports that Malone has met with fellow billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, the founder and owner of Red Bull.

It is believed the men are now united about the cheaper, simpler and louder direction of the engine rules, with even Mercedes’ Niki Lauda not disagreeing.

"We have to agree about a future-oriented but more efficient solution," the F1 legend told Bild am Sonntag.



