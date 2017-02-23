Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Mallya hits back at extradition moves

"Very sad that Indian media do not share pride..."


23 February 2017 - 08h45, by GMM 

Vijay Mallya has hit out at the Indian media, a day after his F1 team’s 2017 car was revealed to the world.

The embattled businessman has high hopes for this season, rebuking Renault chief Cyril Abiteboul who doubts Force India can keep up with the pace of development amid F1’s new technical regulations in 2017.

"Good luck to him. He might have to eat his words," team boss and co-owner Mallya said.

Some, however, might surmise that the 61-year-old former billionaire has an even bigger battle on his hands, as the Indian government moves to extradite him from Britain.

The Times of India newspaper reports that healthy talks about the extradition - with the government pursuing Mallya following the collapse of his airline - have already taken place with British authorities.

"Both sides reiterated their determination to strengthen legal cooperation and expedite the pending requests," the newspaper quoted a government source as saying.

Mallya, however, slammed the Indian press for focusing on the extradition rather than Force India’s hopes of breaking into F1’s top three teams as a smaller privateer in 2017.

"Very sad that Indian media do not share pride that an Indian entry in formula one is so successful," he said on Twitter. (They are) only focused on blasting me."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - The Sauber C36 Ferrari on track
Photos - Force India VJM10 launch
Photos - Renault F1 RS17 launch
Photos - Sauber C36 launch
Photos - Williams FW40 in details
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1