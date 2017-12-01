Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Mallya fears death in Indian jail

"He fears for his life in case he is sent back"


1 December 2017 - 15h08, by GMM 

Vijay Mallya says he fears being murdered if he is put in an Indian jail.

Over a corruption case, the Indian government wants to extradite the Force India team owner and boss from Britain.

And the Times of India reports that Mallya is arguing to a London court that he fears being murdered, citing a case involving a female prisoner in June.

Mallya’s legal team also said "torture in Indian jails" is another strong argument against extradition.

"He fears for his life in case he is sent back", a source said.

But an official insisted: "The UK court will take into account a sovereign guarantee given by the government of India that Vijay Mallya would be kept in a safe jail environment at Arthur Road jail (in Mumbai)."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Saturday (679 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Friday (753 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1