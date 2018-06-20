Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Mallya denies Force India sale rumours

"Nothing is happening — no sale or anything of Force India"


20 June 2018 - 10h35, by GMM 

A source close to Vijay Mallya has denied the latest wave of speculation about his F1 team Force India.

Recently, the boss of British energy drink Rich Energy said it has agreed a deal "in principle" to buy the Silverstone based team.

At the same time, rumours are swirling that title sponsor BWT, Mercedes, or the Indycar team Andretti are also eyeing up Force India.

Andretti didn’t deny it.

"Andretti Autosport is a diverse motor sports property and we have many discussions about opportunities within and outside of our current portfolio," a spokesperson told Sports Business Daily.

Also powering the sale rumours are claims Force India asked Liberty Media for a loan, amid news the legally-embattled Mallya stepped down as a team director.

But a source close to the former billionaire said the sale rumours are false.

"Nothing is happening — no sale or anything of Force India," the Mallya ’aide’ told India’s Business Standard.

"Formula one is notorious for people wanting to buy teams. I would take it with a pinch of salt."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Race (575 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Pre-race (308 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Friday (709 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Thursday (334 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Race (725 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Pre-race (191 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Saturday (759 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Friday (284 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Thursday (974 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC