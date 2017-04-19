Logo
F1 - Mallya arrested, bailed in London

"Will it take another dozen years..."


19 April 2017 - 09h53, by GMM 

Force India boss Vijay Mallya was arrested in London on Tuesday.

The news follows the Indian government’s attempts to have the former billionaire extradited on corruption and fraud charges relating to huge debts.

India’s Hindustan Times newspaper claims the 61-year-old was bailed on a 650,000 pound bond "within hours".

An Indian politician was quoted as saying: "Will it take another dozen years, 15 years, 30 years or our entire lifetime before Mallya is brought back?"



