Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Malaysia may return to F1 in future - PM

"It has been diminishing returns for us"


2 October 2017 - 09h51, by GMM 

Sunday’s Malaysian grand prix may not have been the last at Sepang.

That is the view of the country’s prime minister Najib Razak, who was speaking as many F1 insiders sadly farewelled the venue near Kuala Lumpur after almost two decades.

For cost reasons, the Malaysian government has withdrawn from the F1 calendar, and the Sepang circuit boss this weekend backed that decision by saying the track wouldn’t host a race in 2018 even if Liberty Media waived the fee altogether.

But PM Razak said he attended Sunday’s final Malaysian grand prix with "a sentimental feeling".

However, he backed the decision to stop hosting the race.

"It has been diminishing returns for us and because of that, the economic viability of it became less attractive," he told the local Star newspaper.

"We decided to review and terminate (the contract) but that doesn’t mean we can’t reconsider it at some point in time in the future, provided economic returns are favourable to us," Najib added.

"I feel 19 years is a good stretch and we decided to close the book and concentrate on other races here."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Saturday (645 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Friday (689 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Thursday (513 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Race (552 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Pre-race (275 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Saturday (593 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Thursday (458 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1