The Malaysian Grand Prix leads us into the final quarter of the 2017 Formula One World Championship. Hosted at the Sepang International Circuit, this year’s race bids farewell to the final Malaysian GP since its inception in 1999. The circuit has been famously temperamental with regards to weather so we head into the weekend prepared for all eventualities. Due to its stadium-like layout, Sepang’s street circuit is another firm favourite for spectators, providing a view of almost half the track for those with grandstand seats. Malaysia’s final Formula One race, coupled with all that’s left to play for in both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship, makes for an exciting weekend with large and passionate crowds expected!

For Malaysia, Pirelli has made available the medium, soft and supersoft tyres.

Paddy Lowe

Malaysia, with Singapore, is an equally extreme circuit in terms of ambient temperatures, and has even more potential for thunderstorms and rain arriving from nowhere than we saw in Singapore last weekend. I remember being on the grid in Malaysia with the heat so great that my feet were burning through my shoes! It’s a great shame that this is the last time that Formula One will be racing at Sepang International Circuit for the foreseeable future, so we are determined to make the most of it. The Malaysians are very enthusiastic for the sport, and the circuit has delivered some very exciting races over the years. It’s a well-rounded track giving credit to power, downforce and driver skill. So it is one where Williams hope to perform more strongly than we were able to do in Singapore.

Felipe Massa

The race in Malaysia is another one held in very hot and humid conditions, but for this we go back to racing in the daylight. Without doubt it will be very difficult physically and us drivers will lose a lot of fluids. It is a shame that this will be our last F1 race there, as I like racing there and have some friends who live around Kuala Lumpur. I really hope we can enjoy this and it is a great last race for the fans.

Lance Stroll

The second of our three Asian races should be fun, as I like the look of the track in Malaysia and certainly seems a great one from a driver’s point of view. The area that looks like a lot of fun, especially in this year’s cars, is that S and a couple of high-speed corners, which are turns five/six or six/seven. The other thing I have noticed is it tends to rain a lot there, and it often comes down suddenly and heavily, so we are going to have to be prepared for everything. Also, as this is the last time we shall race there, I want to make the most of this opportunity.