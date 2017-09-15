Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Magnussen would jump at ’top team’ chance

"I think Haas would understand"


15 September 2017 - 10h55, by GMM 

Kevin Magnussen says Haas would not stand in his way if a top team came knocking for him.

After ill-fated adventures at McLaren and Renault, the Dane landed at the American team this season on a two-year contract.

"But it’s clear that I would go to a top team if I got the chance," Magnussen, 24, told BT newspaper in Singapore.

"I think Haas would understand, and they would probably be proud of having led me to such an opportunity. But until then I’m very happy to be here," he added.

For now, after his acrimonious split with his former manager that is now the subject of a court dispute, Magnussen does not need a manager as his 2018 contract is clear.

"It’s first and foremost my responsibility," he said.

"But it’s clear that for the future I cannot do it alone — I need advice and guidance," said Magnussen, whose father Jan was also an F1 driver.

"In any case, it’s great to not be involved in the speculations about the 2018 season."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Race (427 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Pre-race (164 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Saturday (620 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Friday (633 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Race (511 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Pre-race (280 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Saturday (654 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Friday (796 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1