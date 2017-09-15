Kevin Magnussen says Haas would not stand in his way if a top team came knocking for him.

After ill-fated adventures at McLaren and Renault, the Dane landed at the American team this season on a two-year contract.

"But it’s clear that I would go to a top team if I got the chance," Magnussen, 24, told BT newspaper in Singapore.

"I think Haas would understand, and they would probably be proud of having led me to such an opportunity. But until then I’m very happy to be here," he added.

For now, after his acrimonious split with his former manager that is now the subject of a court dispute, Magnussen does not need a manager as his 2018 contract is clear.

"It’s first and foremost my responsibility," he said.

"But it’s clear that for the future I cannot do it alone — I need advice and guidance," said Magnussen, whose father Jan was also an F1 driver.

"In any case, it’s great to not be involved in the speculations about the 2018 season."