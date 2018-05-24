|
F1 - Magnussen would accept top team move
"I feel comfortable with my team"
Kevin Magnussen says he will look around to see if a move to a top team might be on the cards.
Although unpopular among many of his rivals, the Dane has impressed at Haas this year and is outperforming his more highly-paid teammate Romain Grosjean.
"I’m happy to be here even if I don’t know what will happen in the future," he told Marca newspaper in Monaco.
"But I feel comfortable with my team and that they appreciate what I do. I really like the environment we have here."
Magnussen’s two-year Haas contract expires at the end of the year, and it is believed the American team has the option to renew it for 2019.
Magnussen said: "We are going to see if I have the opportunity to be in a leading team to fight for the championship, as any driver with ambition would accept that opportunity.
"But until that happens, we have a competitive car and I am really happy," he added.
That is despite the fact that many of his F1 rivals have complained about his on-track aggression. There has also been criticism in the press.
"I focus on the team and block all of that out," said Magnussen.
"If I want to put something on social media, I have people who take care of it so I don’t need to look. It’s all a distraction and it can be frustrating if you let it get into your head."
