F1 - Magnussen welcomes Copenhagen’s 2020 GP project

"Oh wow, how cool!"


30 June 2017 - 16h31, by GMM 

Kevin Magnussen has welcomed news in Denmark that an F1 race in Copenhagen is in the works for 2020.

The local BT newspaper said Danish businessman Lars Seier Christensen met this week in London with F1’s new owners Liberty Media about a potential deal.

"Before anything," he said, "it was important to achieve the political will and support of Liberty Media.

"It was a very positive meeting in London, and now I will spend the next six months systematically gathering the necessary investors."

The report said a street layout, passing city landmarks, would be headed by F1 track designer Hermann Tilke.

"Tilke says it would not be a problem to construct an exciting track in the middle of Copenhagen," Christensen confirmed.

Danish F1 driver Magnussen said when told about the plans: "Oh wow, how cool! I really hope they manage to bring formula one to Copenhagen."

The government may also be on board, with industry minister Brian Mikkelsen saying: "When we go public with plans, it is because it looks more and more realistic.

"I think formula one would be tremendous branding for Copenhagen."



